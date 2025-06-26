‘Love Island USA’ party coming to Las Vegas pool

The evening is described as “one steamy night of drama, Champagne and scandalous poolside viewing.”

“Love Island USA” has come a long way from the season set in the pandemic-shuttered Cromwell.

That season, the show’s second, aired six nights a week on CBS. But even with a decided lack of new programming that summer, it barely made a dent in the public consciousness.

Since moving to Peacock two years later, “Love Island USA” has become something of a sensation. So much so that Stadium Swim at Circa is hosting an Ultimate Villa Finale Watch Party.

Described as “one steamy night of drama, Champagne and scandalous poolside viewing,” the party will include specialty cocktails, photo ops and a screening of the season’s final episode on the pool’s 143-foot screen.

The Ultimate Villa Finale Watch Party is scheduled for the week of July 14. More details will be released once the finale date is announced. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the episode starting at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25. For more information, see circalasvegas.com/night-in-the-villa.