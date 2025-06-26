Michelle Chelley Bissainthe, Chris Seeley, Iris Kendall, Zac Woodworth, Cierra Ortega are seen ...
Michelle Chelley Bissainthe, Chris Seeley, Iris Kendall, Zac Woodworth, Cierra Ortega are seen in "Love Island USA." (Ben Symons/Peacock)
Huda Mustafa and Jose Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez are seen in episode 718 of "Love Island USA." (Ben Symons/Peacock)
‘Love Island USA’ party coming to Las Vegas pool

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2025 - 1:49 pm
 

“Love Island USA” has come a long way from the season set in the pandemic-shuttered Cromwell.

That season, the show’s second, aired six nights a week on CBS. But even with a decided lack of new programming that summer, it barely made a dent in the public consciousness.

Since moving to Peacock two years later, “Love Island USA” has become something of a sensation. So much so that Stadium Swim at Circa is hosting an Ultimate Villa Finale Watch Party.

Described as “one steamy night of drama, Champagne and scandalous poolside viewing,” the party will include specialty cocktails, photo ops and a screening of the season’s final episode on the pool’s 143-foot screen.

The Ultimate Villa Finale Watch Party is scheduled for the week of July 14. More details will be released once the finale date is announced. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the episode starting at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25. For more information, see circalasvegas.com/night-in-the-villa.

