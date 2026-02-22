Leader of Las Vegas Strip production in new docuseries

The director of “Unbreakable” caught Kevin Sucher and The Docksiders at Mandalaly Bay. That was an important visit.

Kevin Sucher is steering the yacht to Port Doc.

The Docksiders founderis the subject of the first episode of season two of the “Unbreakable” docuseries on Amazon Prime Video. The show streams in April.

Sucher’s participation is equal measures destiny and fluke.

In June, the Docksiders’ helmsman happened upon a film crew shooting a local commercial while he returned an item (possibly an ill-fitting captain’s cap) at Nordstrom at Fashion Show Mall.

A self-avowed “production geek,” Sucher grabbed a cup of coffee at Starbucks hung out for a bit to watch the filming process. He was stopped by director of photography Greg McKinney.

He said, “You’re the singer of The Docksiders!,” Sucher says. “I said, ‘I am.’ And he goes, “My wife and I saw your show and we flipped. It’s incredible.’”

The project’s “Unbreakable” theme, a study in resilience, hit home for Sucher. The showman, engineer and producer is an entertainment industry survivor — the episode will focus on how Sucher was executive producing an Oscar-award winning film, only to be sued by his partners.

Sucher has since chiseled a dandy retro-music production at 1923 Live at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. An invite-only viewing of the episode is Monday at the venue, a very cool space that has served this underdog very well.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.