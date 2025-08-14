Las Vegas gets animated with Netflix comedy ‘Strip Law’

Las Vegas hasn’t had a great track record when it comes to animated series.

Debuting “Father of the Pride,” the NBC comedy centered on Siegfried & Roy’s lions, less than a year after Roy Horn’s mauling will do that.

Netflix, though, is giving it a go with “Strip Law.”

The series boasts a voice cast led by Adam Scott (“Severance”), Janelle James (“Abbot Elementary”) and Stephen Root (“King of the Hill”).

According to Netflix, “Uptight lawyer Lincoln Gumb is too boring to win cases in Vegas until he teams up with local magician/hedonist Sheila Flambé to bring some flash and pizzazz to the stupidest cases the city can throw at them.”

The 10-episode series will be released on Feb. 20.

