How to watch this year’s Puppy Bowl

Dumpling will be representing Nevada SPCA as one of 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.

The matchup fans have been waiting for all season is finally here.

It’s Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff, once again, in Puppy Bowl XXII.

Dumpling, who’s thought to be a Chihuahua mix, will be representing Nevada SPCA on defending champion Team Fluff. (Each dog’s DNA test results will be revealed during the show.)

The three-hour special will feature 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.

New this year, senior dogs will have their own exhibition game when Team Oldies faces off against Team Goldies.

Puppy Bowl XXII can be seen at 11 a.m. Sunday on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max and discovery+.