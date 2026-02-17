How hangovers, Las Vegas lawyer ads inspired new Netflix comedy

“Strip Law” features a gonzo version of Las Vegas where slot machines pay out in painkillers and comedian George Wallace is the mayor.

The Las Vegas of “Strip Law” has slot machines that pay out in painkillers, a gun range where you can blow up cows and something called Circumcisions by Elvis.

Cullen Crawford, the creator of the animated series that debuts Friday on Netflix, insists all of that comes from a place of love.

“It’s how Vegas feels to everyone more than what it’s actually like,” he says, adding that he set out to satirize the city’s reputation as “the one place where you can do whatever.”

Hailing from New Orleans — “It’s like, ‘This is the country’s party toilet. Come have fun here.’” — Crawford has had decades of experience separating the myth from the reality of good-time destinations.

He’s also been nominated for three Emmys for writing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and has a history with animated projects, having written for “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Ren & Stimpy” and Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.”

At its heart, “Strip Law” is a legal comedy focusing on attorney Lincoln Gumb (voiced by Adam Scott, “Severance”) who, in an effort to win over juries, teams with magician Sheila Flambé (Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”).

“These jurors, they walk by two burning pirate ships, 10 dancin’ fountains and a dead clown on their morning commutes,” Sheila says, by way of explaining what she brings to the firm. “They’re not going to be impressed by some hundred-year-old laws in a moldy old book.”

But all that’s mostly just an excuse to get back to some more of that “whatever.”

“Most interactions with the law are about horrible oppression or terrible things happening,” Crawford says.” “This is like, ‘Yeah, I got drunk, and I tried to have sex with a cow robot.’ ”

That’s a real case on “Strip Law,” by the way.

As is the one brought by a male stripper who sues his employer for forcing him to eat customers’ car keys, which is a thing patrons pay an extra $50 to see.

In this Las Vegas, the final phase of a trial is introduced by a UFC-style ring girl carrying a “closing arguments” sign.

All of this stems from a group trip to Las Vegas that took a turn for the worse.

“We were all feeling kind of crappy and hungover, so we stayed in the hotel and just watched ‘SNL,’ because we’re a bunch of comedy nerds,” Crawford recalls. “And every ad was for a lawyer. Truly, I wanna say two out of every three ads were for lawyers.”

Everyone in the room started riffing on the commercials. Then came an ad for Naqvi Injury Law and the mock courtroom it built to prepare for trials.

“I thought that was so funny,” Crawford adds. “I was just having so much fun with that, that I was like, ‘I kinda just wanna live in this world.’”

Amid all the new show’s gonzo energy, some of its version of Las Vegas feels plausible. Like the fact that George Wallace is the mayor.

“I think he’s one of the, I’m going to say, three funniest people alive today,” Crawford says of the longtime Las Vegan, who voices himself. “I love him so much.”

He hopes to have additional local legends portray themselves if “Strip Law” earns a second season.

Right now, though, he’s mostly concerned with making sure Las Vegans are in on the joke.

“I hope people understand that I’m making fun of that (stereotype) and not just buying into it,” Crawford says. “That’s the main hope for this.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.