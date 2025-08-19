Get your first good look at New Vegas in ‘Fallout’ trailer

Glimpsed at the end of season one, the city was the focus of the 2010 video game “Fallout: New Vegas.”

Well, of course the end of the world started in Las Vegas.

It’s really the only sensible place for such a chain of events to begin.

That revelation, uttered by Walton Goggins’ The Ghoul, can be seen in the trailer for the second season of “Fallout.”

The scenes show Ella Purnell’s Lucy, accompanied by The Ghoul, looking for her father (Kyle MacLachlan) in New Vegas.

Glimpsed at the end of season one, the city was the focus of “Fallout: New Vegas,” the 2010 video game that follows warring factions vying for control in the postapocalyptic Mojave Wasteland.

The footage also introduces Justin Theroux as Robert House, proprietor of the Lucky 38 casino and ruler of New Vegas.

“Fallout” returns Dec. 17 on Prime Video.

Here’s the trailer: