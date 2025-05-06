Enter the ‘Alien’ franchise with free immersive experience in Las Vegas

“The Wreckage” will let guests see alien specimens retrieved by Prodigy Corp. and learn more about the upcoming TV series “Alien: Earth.”

In space, no one can hear you scream.

In the Area15 parking lot, though, all bets are off.

Fans of the “Alien” franchise can get an early taste of the upcoming series “Alien: Earth” when the wreckage of the USCSS Maginot comes to town.

“The Wreckage” immersive experience will let guests see alien specimens retrieved by Prodigy Corp. as they explore debris to uncover details about the new series. Exclusive giveaways and photo opportunities also are on tap.

Set in 2120, “Alien: Earth” follows a group of soldiers who respond when a spaceship crashes onto our planet. The series comes from Noah Hawley (“Fargo,” “Legion”) and stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther and Timothy Olyphant. “Alien: Earth” is scheduled to debut this summer on FX.

“The Wreckage” will be available 6 p.m. to midnight May 16 and 17 in the Area15 South Lot. Admission is free. For more information, click here.