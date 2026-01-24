Alex Honnold’s ‘Skyscraper Live’ delayed on Netflix

The Las Vegas climber’s attempt to scale the outside of Taipei 101 was rescheduled because of the weather.

Alex Honnold will have to wait another day.

The Las Vegas rock climber who burst into the public consciousness in 2018 with the Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo,” was scheduled to scale the outside of the 1,667-foot skyscraper Taipei 101 live on Netflix on Friday.

The event was canceled at 4:27 p.m. Pacific time, 33 minutes before it was to begin, because of rain in the area.

“Due to weather, we are unable to proceed with today’s ‘Skyscraper Live’ event,” Netflix said in an emailed statement. “It has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 24 at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT. Safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding.”