Alex Honnold gets ‘A Little Out There’ for new travel series

The Las Vegas-based climber tours Nevada ahead of his next big project: starring in an upcoming movie at Sphere.

Alex Honnold has carved out a nice on-camera career by conquering things that would terrify most humans.

He famously was the first person to scale Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan without ropes or safety gear, as chronicled in “Free Solo.”

Last month, he did the same thing, live on Netflix, to the skyscraper Taipei 101.

His next televised feat: visiting The Clown Motel.

The Las Vegas-based climber went to the Tonopah landmark — home to more than 6,500 pieces of clown paraphernalia and dubbed “America’s Scariest Motel” — for “Get a Little Out There With Alex Honnold.”

“It just depends on what you’re afraid of,” Honnold says, chuckling, when asked how its fear factor compared to his two historic climbs.

“It didn’t bother me. I was like, ‘This is weird.’ … It’s so weird, the aesthetic. It’s like, ‘Who wants to see that many clowns?’”

The five-part series, a partnership between Outside and Travel Nevada that debuts Thursday on the Outside TV App, sent Honnold across the state to highlight its small towns and natural beauty.

Episodes show him stargazing in Great Basin National Park, climbing in the Wild Granites outside Kingston in Lander County and learning about Basque culture, cowboy poetry and silversmithing.

“I’m kind of like most residents of Vegas, I’d say, where you drive north and you pass through all of these tiny little towns, and you’re kind of like, ‘Why would people live here? What do they do?’” Honnold explains. “But then when you actually stop and interact and meet the folks, you’re sort of like, ‘Oh, they all live here for a reason.’ … Many of them are craftspeople with real trades and something they’ve been working on their whole life.”

Honnold, 40, unveiled a different side of himself in Taipei. The usually reserved, laser-focused athlete posed for selfies with onlookers inside the building as he passed them, took time to wave to the crowds assembled hundreds of feet below and, when he wasn’t listening to Tool in his earbuds, chatted with the special’s hosts mid-climb.

“I just sort of had to accept that that’s the way it was,” he says, as though that type of showmanship were part of the assignment. “When I was doing the prep, I wasn’t really that into all the people. I didn’t love it. Then I was like, ‘You know what? All the people are here. It’s all part of the experience. You just have to do the thing.’”

That’s the same mindset, if not the over-the-top energy, he brought to “Get a Little Out There.”

“Everybody here’s going to the saloon, and there’s a burro in the saloon,” Honnold says of a trip to Goldfield. “It’s like, ‘Cool. Let’s just hang out in the saloon with a burro.’ It’s all about going to the place and doing the thing, doing whatever’s appropriate.”

The series is, in part, an extension of his day job, for which he’ll climb for two days and then take a day off. On those rest days, Honnold tries to soak up as much of his surroundings as possible.

“Even if I’m not filming it, that’s the way I want to live my life,” he says. “Getting outside, having experiences, being curious and meeting interesting people and learning about a place. It’s kind of an ideal way to live.”

The only activities currently on Honnold’s climbing calendar are some personal goals.

“The building thing,” as he refers to the Netflix “Skyscraper Live” special, “went, I think, better than anybody expected, really. And so I wouldn’t be surprised if something like that comes together again. And if it did, I’d be obviously very excited about it, because it’s just fun.”

Likely up next for Honnold will be his biggest project yet — literally.

He’s one of five athletes — along with free diver Alenka Artnik, skier Markus Eder, BASE jumper Katie Hansen Lajeunesse and surfer Kai Lenny — featured in “From the Edge,” the movie expected later this year at Sphere.

Asked if he’d use whatever pull he might have with the venue to help a rumored future headliner get a residency there, Honnold’s eyes light up.

“I don’t think I have any sway,” he acknowledges, “but I would be so psyched to see Tool at the Sphere.”

