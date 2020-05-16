Woman involved in disturbance aboard flight bound for Las Vegas

A woman was involved in a verbal altercation Friday night aboard a Las Vegas-bound Frontier Airlines flight from Florida, a McCarran International Airport official confirmed.

May 16, 2020 - 12:03 am

A woman was involved in a disturbance Friday night aboard a Las Vegas-bound Frontier Airlines flight from Florida, a McCarran International Airport official confirmed.

The woman aboard Flight 1103 from Orlando got into a verbal altercation with flight attendants, an airport spokesman said.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Frank Humel said Friday night a female “was refusing to comply with airline rules.”

After the plane landed at 10:41 p.m., police officers spoke with the woman, who then complied, Humel said.

The woman was not taken into custody.