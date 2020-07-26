Wildlife plentiful at Sheldon national refuge in northwest Nevada

The 10-hour drive to northwest Nevada is worth the critter sightings, camping and escape from Las Vegas.

If you are a wildlife photographer, aspire to become one or simply enjoy a remote place where wild things roam, consider investing some of this long summer in a visit to Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge in extreme northwest Nevada.

The refuge lies on the state’s northern border and extends slightly into Oregon. Encompassing more than 900 square miles, it was established in 1931 to protect the American pronghorn. It is also home to more than 270 wildlife species, including California bighorn sheep, mule deer, mountain lion, bobcat, pygmy rabbits, greater sage-grouse, porcupine, American pika, beaver and a wide variety of waterfowl and other birds.

Getting there requires commitment: It’s a 10-hour drive from Las Vegas, depending which entrance you use, but the rewards are great. The refuge is a landscape of rimrock tablelands, open high desert of sagebrush, as well as narrow gorges, ponds, lakes and geothermal hot springs.

The best times to see pronghorn are late summer and fall when they can be seen feeding and finding water.

In this remote area of the state, you’ll need your own camping gear. Camping is permitted year-round at Sheldon in designated campgrounds or with a backcountry permit.

Virgin Valley Campground provides fire rings, tables, pit toilets, potable water and a warm-spring pool. Campgrounds at Catnip Reservoir, Big Spring Reservoir, West Rock Spring, Fish Springs and Badger have fire rings and pit toilets. Other designated camping spots throughout the reserve just have fire rings. Download the map for camping locations that will suit the time of year you will be arriving. Elevations range from 4,235 to 7,294 feet, so temperatures will vary.

Driving around the refuge is one of the best ways to experience its diversity. Highway 140, which crosses through the refuge east to west, is the only paved road. Virgin Valley Road and county roads 8A and 34A are improved gravel, but all other roads are unmaintained. High-clearance vehicles, preferably with four-wheel drive, off-road tires and spares are suggested, as some roads have sharp rocks, such as obsidian. Wet weather often turns roads into muddy messes that can become impassable.

The refuge offers no services, so be sure to bring all supplies. It’s especially important to have a full tank of gas; I recommend bringing extra fuel if you plan on doing a lot of exploring. Depending where you enter the park, you can fill up at Denio, about 14 miles from the east boundary; in Winnemucca, about 100 miles southeast; or in Gerlach, about 70 miles to the south. From the west the closest community would be Adel, Oregon, about 23 miles away.

The refuge is open year-round and there is no entry fee. It’s managed as part of the Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex.

For maps and detailed driving directions, visit fws.gov/refuge/sheldon. Reach Refuge Headquarters at 775-941-0199.