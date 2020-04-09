Travelers entering Utah required to fill out online health survey

Motorists traveling into Utah from outside states will now be required to submit an online survey amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Friday, those 18 and older coming from out of state must complete a self-declaration form documenting their health symptoms and recent travel history.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued an executive order Wednesday requiring the survey in an attempt to better track and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Motorists and semitruck drivers crossing into Utah at any of the eight road entry points, including on Interstate 15 from Las Vegas, will receive a text alert to fill out an online self-declaration form.

Any travelers arriving through Salt Lake International Airport will receive a postcard with a QR code and a web address where they can fill out the online form.

The form asks drivers personal information, including if they are a Utah resident or not, if they or anyone they’re traveling with has been tested for the new coronavirus in the last 14 days, and if they have any symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fever.

“The Utah Department of Health will use this data to understand the risks of those entering our state,” the executive order stated. “Travelers will be informed of current directives and local orders and know to follow them.”

Last week Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a travel advisory asking those who enter Nevada from out of state, either by road or air, to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor their health.

