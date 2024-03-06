See the ‘one of a kind’ self-screening prototype at Las Vegas’ airport — PHOTOS

There’s a new option coming soon for people flying out of Harry Reid International Airport, but it’s not a new airline.

The Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate held a demonstration Wednesday for a new self-service passenger screening system at the airport.

“It is the only system of its kind in the country,” Karen Burke, the TSA’s federal security director for Nevada, said at the demonstration. “It’s a one of a kind, and we are delighted to have it first here in Las Vegas.”

Officials say the “Screening at Speed” system is designed to let passengers go through the airport security screening process with minimal contact from TSA staff.

Those who have signed up for the TSA PreCheck security program will have the option of using the system starting in mid-March while it undergoes testing this year.

The screening system is set up at the TSA’s Innovation Checkpoint at Terminal 3 of Reid airport. A video monitor gives passengers step-by-step instructions for going through the screening process. Once passengers have completed the process and are cleared for travel, automated exit doors open so travelers can get their belongings and head to the gate.

TSA officers will be available if passengers need assistance.

“Going towards that seamless journey (through screening) is what we’re looking at here,” said Christina Peach, the TSA’s deputy assistant administrator for requirements and capabilities analysis. “Over the next several months, we will be doing a lot of data collection, so we’re really looking at things from the operational perspective, looking for things from cybersecurity aspects, as well as the human factors element, not only for the officers but for the traveling public.”

And officials say even more innovations are on the horizon.

“We’re looking at X-ray systems that should dramatically reduce the number of bags that officers have to open up and check,” said John Fortune, the S&T’s Screening at Speed program manager. “We’re looking at new passenger technologies for screening that may not be a portal at all. It may be a panel that you walk by.”

