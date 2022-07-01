Parking limited at Harry Reid airport due to Fourth of July traffic

Harry Reid International Airport warned travelers of limited parking options at Terminal 1 for the holiday weekend.

Harry Reid International Airport warned travelers on Twitter Friday that the Terminal 1 Parking Garage is in high demand, and that parking options will be limited ahead of Independence Day weekend.

The Terminal 1 long term parking garage is likely to reach capacity during peak travel periods, and customers would be redirected to available parking in the Economy Lot at Terminal 3 or Remote Lots if the long term garage closes.

🚨PARKING ALERT!🚨The Terminal 1 Parking Garage is in high demand. Spots will be limited as travelers head out of town for Independence Day. Plan to park in the Economy Lot and take the shuttle. For directions & rates: https://t.co/moqI7E7HZ6 pic.twitter.com/Utbe4dbvdW — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) July 1, 2022

A shuttle ride is required to get from the Economy Lot to Terminal 1, and due to a bus driver shortage, wait times for shuttles may be longer, according to the airport’s website.

Parking visitors should add an additional 45 minutes in their travel time, and can call 702-261-5122 for parking information.

Digital signage on airport roadways will be updated to inform visitors on closures. Wait times for ticket counters, security checkpoints and other services are also expected to increase this weekend.

The full list of parking options can be found on the airport’s website.

It's a busy weekend at LAS as many are flying for the upcoming holiday. If you're one of them, check out these tips before you head to the airport: pic.twitter.com/yoTdhP6b9f — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) June 30, 2022

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.