Parking at Las Vegas airport quickly filling up ahead of Thanksgiving

The airport announced in a post that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Terminal 1 long term and economy lots, and the Terminal 3 economy lot are full.

If you’re planning to park at Harry Reid International before flying out for Thanksgiving weekend, you might have to change your travel plans.

The airport announced in a post that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Terminal 1 long term and economy lots, and the Terminal 3 economy lot are full.

‼️🦃 CURRENT PARKING SITUATION (WED. 11/22 @ 9 a.m.)

🔴 T1 Long Term - FULL

🔴 T1 Economy - FULL

🟢 T1 Economy overflow - SPACES AVAILABLE

🟡 T3 Long Term - FILLING UP

🔴 T3 Economy - FULL

🟢 Remote - SPACES AVAILABLE

👉 https://t.co/RiWFJphoNO pic.twitter.com/Vw2reRL559 — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) November 22, 2023

Spaces are still available at Terminal 1’s economy overflow and at the airport’s remote lot, with Terminal 3’s long term parking lot filling up.

For the latest updates on airport parking availability during Thanksgiving weekend, go to harryreidairport.com/parking