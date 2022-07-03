Holiday weekend flights delayed at Harry Reid International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday reported 251 delayed flights and four cancellations, according to a flight tracking company.

The delays to and from the Las Vegas airport represented 17 percent and 16 percent of flights scheduled Sunday, according to FlightAware figures current as of Sunday evening.

Across the U.S., 309 flights were cancelled and 4,134 delayed, FlightAware numbers showed.

With 110, Southwest Airlines had the most delays At the Las Vegas airport, the flight tracker reported.

The travel hiccups come as the industry is experiencing pre-pandemic numbers for the first time, and as the U.S. marks the three-day, Fourth of July weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.5 million passengers on Friday, the “highest checkpoint volume” since Feb. 11, 2020, about a month before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, a TSA spokeswoman wrote on Twitter.

A previous version of this story misstated the number of flights canceled in the U.S.

