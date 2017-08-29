Harvey continues to cause more flight cancellations in Las Vegas

More than a dozen flights were canceled Tuesday between Las Vegas and two Houston airports due to continued downpours caused by the remnants of Hurricane Harvey.

Southwest cancelled five arrivals and four departures between Las Vegas and William P. Hobby Airport near downtown Houston, according to flight information posted on McCarran International Airport’s website.

United Airlines canceled a flight from George Bush Intercontinental Airport that was scheduled to arrive Tuesday in Las Vegas, along with four departures to Houston, according to the McCarran website.

Spirit Airlines canceled two arrivals and two departures between Las Vegas and Bush airport on Tuesday. The carrier has already canceled two flights scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas from Houston on Wednesday, along with two departing flights.

