Going to Disneyland? Here’s what to expect.

Families thinking about squeezing in a quick trip to Disneyland before the kids go back to school should be prepared for a bit of sticker shock. Especially if they haven’t been there in awhile.

Inflation, which has jumped to a 41-year high of 9.1 percent, has affected the wallets of Southern Nevadans, along with folks across the country.

With rising costs in mind, here are the prices you’ll likely find at “the happiest place on earth.”

Ticket prices

Visitor purchases can range from one- to five-day theme park tickets. Prices have gone up since last year. Standard One Park Per Day ticket prices — no park hopping — vary based on a six-tiered range, costing from $104 to $164 per ticket. The park hopper option, which allows guests to visit Disneyland Park and California Adventure Park on the same day, adds $60 to each ticket. Children under age 3 don’t need tickets.

Visitors must make reservations for their preferred dates at the time they book.

Hotel stay

Disneyland has three onsite hotels — Paradise Pier Hotel, Disneyland Hotel and Grand Californian Hotel &Spa. For Clark County travelers looking to go before school starts on Aug. 8, only Grand Californian Hotel &Spa and Disneyland Hotel appear to have reservations available.

The estimated cost of a two-night stay for two adults and two children — children are considered anyone under 18 — at the Grand Californian will be $954 per night, and Disneyland Hotel will cost $693 per night, according to the hotels’ website. However, prices and availability can fluctuate.

Fuel costs

It would be wise to fill up in Nevada before heading out on the 265-mile trip. The per-gallon price of regular gas in Clark County is $5.09 as of Friday, according to AAA. That’s higher than last year when it was $3.98 per gallon for regular, according to AAA.

California’s gas prices will not be as kind. The average cost of gas in California as of Friday is $5.64 for a gallon of regular, according to AAA. Last year, the cost was $4.35.

Travelers can check the cost for gas round trip using GasBuddy’s Trip Cost Calculator, but be prepared to pay more than $100 round trip.

Parking

Disneyland Resort gives drivers the option to purchase a $30 to $40 per day parking voucher.

All Disneyland Resort hotels charge guests at least $35 per night. Oversized vehicles pay an extra $5 nightly fee, and valet parking is $50 per night.

Parking costs rose 20 percent in 2021. Hotel parking climbed from $25, valet from $35 and theme park parking from $25.

Food

Parkgoers should expect to pay a premium for food and beverages.

Anyone looking to quench their thirst should expect to pay $3.99 for a bottle of water or $4.25 for a fountain drink.

A corn dog meal at the Corn Dog Castle in California Adventure or Stage Door Cafe in Disneyland will cost $9.79, andincludes either a Cutie tangerine or a small bag of chips.

Reservation-only table service options are available but run on the pricier side. For example, entrees at the popular Carthay Circle restaurant at California Adventure can run more than $48, with the grilled Angus rib-eye coming in at $62.

Souvenirs

Disney has plenty of merchandise for those looking to take home reminders of the trip.

The traditional red, white and black Minnie Mouse Ears will cost guests $29.99, according to Disneyland’s website. Mickey Mouse ears can cost up to $49.99 while a simple Mickey pin will cost $9.99.

Plush toys range in price, but a medium-sized plush will cost $26.99 for classic characters such as Goofy, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse.

Money-saving tips

Consider booking at nearby hotels that can cost around $200 per night, according to hotels.com, much lower than the prices of the Disneyland Resort hotels, which can cost up to $954 per night.

Disneyland has a list of 57 certified “Good Neighbor Hotels” on its website. Booking a package with a Good Neighbor Hotel can slash prices sometimes almost in half.

Neighboring hotels also often offer free services such as breakfast, parking and shuttles to Disneyland.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on Twitter.