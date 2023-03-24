Frontier holding ‘lottery’ to give away 5 million loyalty card miles

The Denver-based ultra-low-cost air carrier promotes itself as “a whole different animal” with named wildlife mascots on the tails of all their jets.

Calling all contest animals.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines is giving away 5 million loyalty card travel miles in a beastly lottery-style promotion.

The third-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, which promotes itself as “a whole different animal,” is inviting customers to submit an entry list of five animals featured on the tails of Frontier jets. It will then conduct a live lottery-like drawing of five animals. A contest entry matching all five animals will win or share 1 million miles, valued at about $1,000.

Customers must be members of the “my Frontier” loyalty program to enter. Sign-ups for the program are free.

The ultra-low-cost carrier’s Lott-O Miles Pick 5 contest will include drawings at 11 a.m. on March 29, March 31, April 3, April 5 and April 7. Drawings can be viewed on Frontier’s Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

Like traditional lotteries, if there is no winner the first day, the prize will roll over to the next drawing.

If more than one customer matches all five animals drawn, the prize will be equally distributed among the winners. If there’s no winner on the final drawing date, a special drawing will be conducted among all contest entrants.

One entry per person, per drawing, will be permitted and winners will be notified by email.

“We’re always looking for fun and unique opportunities to show customers how much we appreciate them, and it makes it all the more exciting to be the first airline to do this type of promotion,” said Tyri Squyres, Frontier’s vice president of marketing.

The contest is expected to play well in Nevada, where Las Vegas is Frontier’s third busiest station with around 2 million seat departures a year. In addition, thousands of Nevada lottery fans flock to California and Arizona when those states’ lotteries hit high prize levels. Nevada’s Legislature is debating a proposal to launch a lottery in the state.

Frontier has dozens of animals, all named, on its fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and A321 jets. Among the most popular: Powder the Polar Bear, Marty the Marmot and Frederick the Bald Eagle.

For the contest, there are only 20 animals from which to choose, all listed on the contest’s website at FlyFrontier.com/LottoMiles.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.