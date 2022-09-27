Florida airport closures announced, hindering Las Vegas flights

Harry Reid International Airport announced closures at eight Florida airports ahead of Hurricane Ian reaching the Sunshine State on Wednesday.

Eight Florida airports were closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian, which is expected to escalate into a Category 4 storm before it hits the Sunshine State.

Damaging winds and flooding are expected across the state as the storm moves north, and are expected to reach neighboring states Georgia and South Carolina, according to an Associated Press report.

Harry Reid International Airport announced closures at the following eight airports. All times for airport closures have been converted into Pacific Standard Time:

Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg (SPG) closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 4 a.m. Friday.

Immokalee Regional Airport (IMM) is expected to close at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

Marco Island Executive Airport (MKY), in Naples, is expected to close at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 4 a.m. Thursday.

Melbourne International Airport (MLB) is expected to close at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is expected to close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is expected to reopen at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) is expected to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday,

St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport (PIE) is expected to close at 3 p.m. Tuesday. It is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) is expected to close at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

Disney World has closed four hotels on its Orlando property but has not made a decision to shut down its theme parks. Busch Gardens in Tampa will be closed through Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Rainfall could total 16 inches, and an ocean surge could reach 10 feet.