Computer issues causing customs delays at McCarran, other airports

An outage impacting U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer systems is causing delays at airports around the United States including in Las Vegas.

Customs and border protection at McCarran International Airport reported they are experiencing system issues, but they are implementing alternative procedures to keep passenger processing flowing, according to Christine Crews, airport spokeswoman.

The slowdown at customs is not affecting flights as it pertains to passengers arriving in the U.S. only.

“CBP processes arriving passengers and their baggage,” Crews said. “A slowdown in the port of entry is not going to impact flight operations.”

Crews did not have estimated wait times that those incoming passengers are facing at McCarran.

Several major airports including John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, LAX in Los Angeles and Dallas-Forth Worth Airport in Texas were among other major airports that tweeted they were experiencing similar computer system issues.

CBP said Friday via Twitter it was experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems and was working to fix the problem.

