Changes, closures underway as Disneyland makes way for Pixar Pier — PHOTOS

Changes are underway for Disneyland’s most recent renovation.

Disney’s California Adventure is converting the Paradise Pier section of the park into Pixar Pier.

The new Pixar-themed area will introduce four new neighborhoods into the park.

The California Screamin’ roller coaster is getting an updated look to accompany its new name— the Incredicoaster. It will anchor the new “The Incredibles” neighborhood. Its opening will coincide with “The Incredibles 2” summer premiere.

The Toy Story Mania ride will be part of a “Toy Story” neighborhood and an “Inside Out” neighborhood will introduce a new attraction.

The final neighborhood will inspire a change to Mickey’s Fun Wheel, with each of the 24 gondolas featuring beloved Pixar characters. The Games of the Boardwalk adjacent to the Fun Wheel will similarly be updated to feature Pixar characters.

Ariel’s Grotto and Cove Bar are slated to transform into a new lounge and grill concept.

The remaining area of Paradise Pier that includes The Little Mermaid and Goofy’s Sky School will become a land called Paradise Park.

The boardwalk section of the park that extends from Ariel’s Grotto to Mickey’s Fun Wheel is currently flanked with colorful fences that section off recently shuttered attractions while renovations are underway.

With the exception of Toy Story Mania and King Triton’s Carousel, all rides and dining options are closed until summer.

Pixar Pier will open Apr. 13 during a limited-time Pixar Fest celebration that will feature new nighttime entertainment, characters and decor.

While visitors to the parks will have to wait to preview Pixar Pier, they can celebrate Lunar New Year at California Adventure with live entertainment and specialty food offerings through Feb. 18.

Visitors to the happiest place on Earth can expect further renovations at Disneyland. For the first time, the horse-drawn streetcar track on Main Street, U.S.A., will be replaced in its entirety, temporarily pausing the operation of all Main Street, U.S.A. vehicles. The replacement of the track means that barricades conceal sections of Main Street, including the “hub” that encircles the “Partners” statue in front of the castle.

