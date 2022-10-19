Breeze to offer new nonstop routes to Southern California

The air carrier already offers nonstop flights to 11 destinations from Harry Reid International Airport and will add twice-weekly California flights.

Breeze Airways will offer a new, faster transportation option for travelers heading to Southern California’s Inland Empire next year, the company announced Wednesday.

The Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based air carrier, which already offers 11 nonstop routes from Harry Reid International Airport, will add twice-weekly nonstop flights to San Bernardino International Airport beginning Feb. 16.

“We always look forward to providing more convenient and affordable service to our Las Vegas guests,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said. “This new route will give our guests a faster, more convenient way to the Inland Empire.”

The airline is offering a limited number of one-way $29 introductory fares on sale through 9 p.m. Monday for travel by May 16.

Breeze already offers nonstop flights to and from Las Vegas to Akron-Canton, Ohio; Charleston, South Carolina; Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; Huntsville, Alabama; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; Syracuse, New York; and Provo, Utah.

The airline will offer flights on new twin-engine Airbus A200-330 jets. Breeze is awaiting delivery of 80 of those jets with options for 40 more.

The company doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

