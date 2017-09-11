Atlanta-Las Vegas flights canceled as Irma heads into Georgia

Delta Air Lines Inc said it would cancel about 800 flights on Monday as it braces for impacts from Tropical Storm Irma at its Atlanta hub.

Seven flights were canceled between airports in Las Vegas and Atlanta on Monday as Irma downgrades to a tropical storm that’s sweeping north into Georgia.

However, 19 flights were scheduled to travel between the two airports, according to information posted on McCarran International Airport’s website.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines continued to operate its schedule of eight departures and eight arrivals between Las Vegas and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Delta’s website and the McCarran website.

Frontier was still scheduled to have a flight arrive in Las Vegas from Atlanta on Monday, along with one departure.

Southwest canceled four of its five flights scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas from Atlanta on Monday, along with two departures, according to the airport website. Spirit cancelled one flight that was scheduled from Atlanta to Las Vegas.

None of the carriers reported anticipated cancellations between Las Vegas and Atlanta on Tuesday.

“Hurricane Irma is expected to bring to the Atlanta hub strong crosswinds that exceed operating limits on select mainline and regional aircraft,” Delta said Monday.

The No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, whose business is heavily dependent on operations at the Atlanta airport, said it was planning to resume service to airports in Florida.

Bigger rival American Airlines Group Inc. said Sunday it would not resume commercial flights at its Miami International Airport hub Monday, but may operate flights to bring in staff and supplies.

JetBlue Airways said it has cancelled about 900 flights from Monday through Friday as airports come online and the company moves crews and aircraft back to Florida.

