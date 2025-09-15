People check out the Wicked Witch of the East legs and ruby slippers installation promoting &qu ...
People check out the Wicked Witch of the East legs and ruby slippers installation promoting "The Wizard of Oz" at Sphere in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sphere

‘Wizard of Oz at Sphere’ has generated over $65M in ticket sales, company says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2025 - 5:43 am
 

“Wizard of Oz at Sphere” is bringing in big bucks for the world-famous Las Vegas venue.

According to Sphere Entertainment Co., “Wizard of Oz at Sphere,” which debuted on August 28, has sold more than 500,000 tickets in total.

The company said in a news release that the experience has generated over $65 million in ticket sales as of Friday, since tickets went on sale to the public on June 10.

“This includes selling more than 280,000 tickets in the 15 days following its premiere,” the release noted.

With multiple showtimes daily, tickets are on sale through April 2026 at thesphere.com.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Sphere
frequently asked questions