‘Wizard of Oz at Sphere’ has generated over $65M in ticket sales, company says

“Wizard of Oz at Sphere” is bringing in big bucks for the world-famous Las Vegas venue.

According to Sphere Entertainment Co., “Wizard of Oz at Sphere,” which debuted on August 28, has sold more than 500,000 tickets in total.

The company said in a news release that the experience has generated over $65 million in ticket sales as of Friday, since tickets went on sale to the public on June 10.

“This includes selling more than 280,000 tickets in the 15 days following its premiere,” the release noted.

With multiple showtimes daily, tickets are on sale through April 2026 at thesphere.com.