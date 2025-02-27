Meet ___: Sphere’s emoji gets a name, merchandise

The Mascot Formerly Known as Emoji will answer fans’ questions as part of the launch of Sphere’s global e-commerce shop.

Las Vegas, meet Orbi.

The curious yellow fellow that’s spent the past year and a half amusing Sphere visitors and the venue’s 2.2 million Instagram followers is having a coming out party Thursday. It’s even getting its own line of merchandise as part of Sphere’s new e-commerce shop.

“There’s some amazing merch that’s coming out that connects fans with Orbi,” said Chandra Allison, Sphere’s executive vice president of sales and service. “We’ve got an Adorbi line coming out for children (with) little tees and onesies.”

The Mascot Formerly Known as Emoji has been referred to as Orbi inside Sphere offices since its appearances on the world’s largest LED screen became something of a sensation. Its name is being revealed to the public in conjunction with Thursday’s launch of shop.thesphere.com.

Even more will be revealed starting at noon Thursday when Orbi begins answering fans’ questions during its takeover of the @SphereVegas Instagram account.

The new merchandise will feature many of the different faces of Orbi, Allison said.

Since first appearing on the Exosphere on Sept. 15, 2023, Orbi has:

— Seemingly followed the monorail and departing airplanes with its eyes, and it’s seemingly interacted with pedestrians and golfers as well as visitors in their hotel rooms.

— Kept watch over both editions of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

— Taken plenty of naps and woken up sleepy.

— Tasted snowflakes in the winter, and its face has melted like one of Salvador Dali’s clocks in the summer heat.

— Rung in the new year wearing novelty glasses, been lovestruck on Valentine’s Day, sported fangs for Halloween and worn an “I Voted” sticker on Election Day.

“I think that’s what’s so unique about Orbi is that it can connect with so many tentpole moments,” Allison said.

Apparel, bags, backpacks and various souvenirs will be available on the site today, along with merchandise featuring the Sphere logo.

The launch is designed to “bring Sphere to the world,” Allison said, and offer these items to Sphere’s “global fanbase.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.