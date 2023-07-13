Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far

Here’s a roundup of what we’ve learned about the Sphere, so far.

If you’ve seen the Sphere’s displays light up the Las Vegas skyline or read memes about the Sphere online and want to know more about the venue, look no further.

Here are some fast facts about the Sphere and its upcoming plans:

‘Big Sky’ camera developed to create Sphere shows

Sphere Entertainment Co. developed the “Big Sky” at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California, which is believed to be the most sophisticated camera system on Earth.

The system, which began development in 2021, can produce ultra-high-resolution images for large screens, like the Sphere’s 16,000-by-16,000 resolution indoor screen. It was used to create the Sphere’s first film “Postcard from Earth,” which debuts Oct. 6.

To test “Big Sky,” Sphere Studios built Big Dome, which is exactly what it sounds like — a 28,000-square-foot, 100-foot high dome that’s one-quarter smaller than the Sphere in Las Vegas, according to Sphere Entertainment.

Darren Aronofsky directs Sphere’s debut film

In addition to “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream,” director Darren Aronofsky is adding another film under his belt on one of the biggest screens in the world.

Aronofsky directed “Postcard from Earth,” a film that will play four times a day starting in October.

The film will be an immersive experience for viewers with temperature changes, wind effects and smell, along with advanced sound technology and vibrating seats.

Sphere’s current construction cost is $2.3 billion

Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced in May that the estimated total for construction costs for the Sphere would be $2.3 billion. But, as of May, the actual construction costs for the project were about $2.08 billion.

The total cost of the Sphere has grown in the past few years, starting with a $1.2 billion price tag when it was first announced in 2018, then growing to $1.8 billion in 2019, $2 billion in 2020 and $2.2 billion last year.

The company has cited supply chain disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic as reason for the higher costs and construction delays, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Need a job? Sphere is hiring thousands

One of the best ways to get a look inside the Sphere, or to get a chance to see headliner U2, is by working there.

The venue is hiring up to 3,000 people for a variety of roles, from ushers to supervisors, MSG Entertainment announced in March.

Applicants can apply to spherecareers.com. They will then be invited to interview at one of 30 hiring events in Las Vegas over the next few months.

Las Vegas’ Sphere won’t be the only Sphere in the world

Another Sphere is in the works in London, and it is planned to be taller than the one in Las Vegas.

The London Sphere is planned to be 394 feet; the Las Vegas Sphere is 366 feet tall. The London Sphere is expected to be located where a parking lot currently sits next to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, a site of the 2012 Olympics.

However, there is a hold on planning efforts due to pushback from residents who are concerned about advertising on the Sphere’s massive exterior screens, according to London news outlets.

MSG Charman and CEO James Dolan wants more Spheres to be built around the world in the next several years.