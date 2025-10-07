What’s next for Vegas local, star climber Alex Honnold? A Nevada travel show

What’s next after setting insane climbing records, writing a bestselling book and starring in an Academy Award-winning documentary? Host a travel show in your resident state, naturally.

That’s what’s coming from Las Vegan Alex Honnold, star climber of “Free Solo.”

“Get a Little Out There With Alex Honnold” will feature five episodes, shifting from his extreme climbs to the curious adventures he undertakes throughout the Silver State. The series is co-produced by Travel Nevada (using their current marketing slogan) and Outside.

The show will follow the climber who, in his van, hits bucket list locations in Nevada. According to a media release, “the show offers a timely perspective on how unplugging from daily routines and venturing into unfamiliar terrain — like stargazing among 4,500 visible stars in Great Basin National Park or mining for turquoise to make jewelry in central Nevada — can alter our view of the world and ourselves.”

Honnold said his involvement has been “awesome.” The show provided the 40-year-old Honnold, who has spent a considerable amount of time climbing in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, with an opportunity to explore further.

”Nevada still surprises me with how much there is to see and do. I’m excited to explore the hidden corners of this state and share what makes it so special,” he said.

“Get a Little Out There With Alex Honnold” will debut in 2026.

