Want to swim off Strip this summer? Check out these local pools, splash pads

Not everyone wants to go the Strip for a swim. Here are some regional pools across the Las Vegas Valley to help you and your family keep cool.

After a long, cold winter, it’s finally pool season — but not everyone wants to head to the Strip for a swim.

Here is a list of county and city public pools and splash pads to help you keep cool this summer.

City of Las Vegas pools

For the most up-to-date information on pool hours, visit lasvegasnevada.gov/Residents/Parks-Facilities.

Baker Pool

Opening Day: June 6

Hours: Open swim is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 2-6 p.m. Sundays.

Address: 1020 E. St. Louis Ave.

Price: Daily pool fees are $2 for 4-17 and seniors 50+, $3 for adults 18-49, 3 and younger free.

Amenities include two, one-meter diving boards, lockers and coast guard-approved life jackets.

Garside Pool

Opening Day: May 29

Hours: Noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday

Address: 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive

Price: Daily pool fees are $2 for 4-17 and seniors 50+, $3 for adults 18-49, 3 and younger free.

This pool features water slides, swimming lessons and a one-meter diving board.

Martinez Hall Family Pool

Opening Day: May 27

Hours: From June 5 through Aug. 5, pool hours are noon-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon-6 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; closed Sunday.

Address: 889 N. Pecos Road

Price: Daily pool fees are $2 for 4-17 and seniors 50+, $3 for adults 18-49, 3 and younger free.

Municipal Pool

Dates: Open until Sept. 5

Hours: Starting May 30, open swim hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and 7-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays; and limited lanes adult swim hours are 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed Sunday.

Address: 431 E. Bonanza Road

Price: Ages 3 and younger free, $2 for ages 4 to 17 and ages 50 and up, $3 for adults aged 18 to 49.

This public pool owned by the city of Las Vegas has a 14-lane competitive pool, two springboards, swimming lessons and water exercise classes, and has space for parties.

The entire pool is indoors, and was renovated just two years ago.

Pavilion Center Pool

Dates: June 5 through Aug. 5

Hours: Open swim is noon to 4 p.m. daily, and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Long course swim is available from 5 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Lap swim available 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Address: 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Price: Ages 3 and younger free, $2 for ages 4 to 17 and ages 50 and up, $3 for adults aged 18 to 49.

Pool toys, swimming lessons and water exercise classes are available at this pool.

North Las Vegas pools

For more information on North Las Vegas pools, visit cityofnorthlasvegas.com/things-to-do/pools.

Silver Mesa Recreation Center Pool

Opening Day: May 27

Hours: Open swim is noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday; noon-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Address: 4025 Allen Lane

Price: Day passes are free for children 3 and under; $2 for children 3-17 and 55+; $3 for adults 18 to 54. Season passes are $50 for children 3 to 17 and adults 55+; $75 for adults 18 to 54; family passes for up to four people are $200.

This pool is outdoors and features two waterslides.

Petitti Pool

Opening Day: June 3

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday.

Address: 2505 N. Bruce St.

Price: Day passes are $1 for children 3 to 17 and adults 55+; $2 for adults 18 to 54; free to children 3 and under. Season passes are $50 for children 3 to 17 and adults 55+; $75 for adults 18 to 54; family passes for up to four people are $200.

Walker Pool

Opening Day: June 3

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday.

Address: 1509 June Ave.

Price: Day passes are $1 for children 3 to 17 and adults 55+; $2 for adults 18 to 54; free to children 3 and under. Season passes are $50 for children 3 to 17 and adults 55+; $75 for adults 18 to 54; family passes for up to four people are $200.

Henderson pools

For additional information on city of Henderson pools, visit cityofhenderson.com.

Black Mountain Aquatic Complex

Opening Day: May 27

Hours: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday.

Address: 599 Greenway Road

Price: Daily admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youth, teens, seniors and military; free 3 and under.

Henderson Multigenerational Activity Pool

Opening Day: May 27

Hours: Noon-4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Address: 250 S. Green Valley Parkway

Price: Daily admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youth, teens, seniors and military; free 3 and under.

Heritage Park Aquatic Complex

Hours: Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with limited lanes from 4-7 p.m.; Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and limited lanes from 4-6 p.m.; Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.; closed Sunday; Open dive on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

Address: 310 S. Racetrack Road

Price: Daily admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youth, teens, seniors and military; free 3 and under.

Silver Springs Outdoor Swimming Pool

Opening Day: May 27

Hours: Monday through Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Address: Located at the Silver Springs Recreation Center at 1951 Silver Springs Parkway

Price: Daily admission is $5 for adults; $3 for youth, teens, seniors and military; free 3 and under.

Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool

Opening Day: May 27

Hours: Monday through Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Address: 1640 Price St.

Price: Daily admission is $3 for adults; $2 for youth, teens, children and military; free for children 3 and under.

Whitney Ranch Activity Pool

Opening Day: May 27

Hours: Monday and Wednesday noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Address: 1575 W. Galleria Drive

Price: Daily admission is $5 for adults; $3 for youth, teens, seniors and military; free 3 and under.

Spring Valley pools

More information on Clark County pools can be found at clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/parks___recreation/services/pools___aquatic/index.php.

Desert Breeze Aquatic Center - Outdoor Water Park

Opening Day: May 27

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from noon-5 p.m.

Address: 8275 Spring Mountain Road

Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.

Desert Breeze Aquatic Center - Indoor Pool

Hours: Lap swimming hours for lap lanes are Monday through Friday 6-11 a.m. and 2:30-8 p.m.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sunday. Family swimming hours in the shallow pool (3-5 feet deep) are Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday. See the Clark County website for other special closure dates.

Address: 8275 Spring Mountain Road

Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.

Sunrise Manor and east valley pools

Hollywood Aquatic Center - Indoor Pool

Hours: Laps swim hours are 7-11 a.m. and 2-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sundays. Family swim is Monday and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Address: 1550 S. Hollywood Blvd.

Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.

Walnut Water Park

Opening Day: May 27

Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 1-6 p.m., Saturday 1-8 p.m. Closed Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Address: 3075 N. Walnut Road

Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.

Parkdale Water Park

Opening Day: May 27

Hours: Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-6 p.m.

Address: 3200 Ferndale St.

Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.

South valley pools

Paradise Water Park

Hours: For May 28 through Aug. 6, the park’s hours are 12-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Address: 4775 S. McLeod Drive

Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.

Splash Pads

Splash pads in the city of Las Vegas are open from May 1 through Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and free to the public.

All-American Park

Address: 1551 S. Buffalo Drive

Alyn Beck Memorial Park

Address: 9220 Brent Lane

Angel Park

Address: 241 S. Durango Drive

Baker Park

Address: 1020 E. St. Louis Ave.

Bill Briare Family Park

Address: 650 N. Tenaya Way.

Bob Baskin Park

Address: 2901 Oakey Blvd.

Bruce Trent Park

Address: 8851 Vegas Drive

Centennial Hills Park

Address: 7101 N. Buffalo Drive

Douglas A. Selby Park

Address: 1293 N. Sandhill Road

East Las Vegas Family Park

Address: 4480 E. Washington Ave.

Estelle Neal Park

Address: 6075 Rebecca Road

Gary Dexter Park

Address: 800 Upland Blvd.

Gilcrease Brothers

Address: 10011 Gilcrease Ave.

Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park

Address: 2100 E. St. Louis Ave.

Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex

Address: 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Lorenzi Park

Address: 3333 W. Washington Ave.

Patriot Park

Address: 4050 Thom Blvd.

Polly Gonzalez Memorial Park

Address: 5425 Corbett St.

Rainbow Family Park

Address: 7151 W. Oakey Blvd.

Raptor Play Park in Thunderbird Family Sports Complex

Address: 6075 N. Durango Drive

Rotary Park

Address: 901 Hinson St.

Sunny Springs Park

Address: 7620 Golden Talon Ave.

Stupak Park

Address: 300 W. Boston Ave. (Due to repairs, this location will not open May 1.)

Teton Trails

Address: 7850 N. Bradley Ave.

Trigono Hills Park

Address: 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway

West Charleston Lions/Essex Circle Park

Address: 600 Essex Circle

Winding Trails Park

Address: 7250 N. Ft. Apache Road

Woofter Family Park

Address: 1600 Rock Springs Drive

South, southwest and central valley splash pads

Cougar Creek Park

Address: 6635 W. Cougar Ave.

Doc Johnson Rose Garden

Address: 5330 Somerset Hills Ave.

Duck Creek Park

Address: 8650 Pollock Drive

Exploration Peak Park

Address: 9700 S. Buffalo Drive

Molasky Family Park

Address: 1065 E. Twain Ave.

Nathaniel Jones Park

Address: 8800 Sparkling Chandon Drive

Somerset Hills Park

Address: 10717 Valencia Hills St.

Sunset Park

Address: 2601 E. Sunset Road

Summerlin/west valley splash pads

Charlie Frias Park

Address: 4801 S Decatur Blvd.

Echo Trail Park

Address: 5655 Buffalo Drive

Mountain Crest Recreation Area

Address: 4701 N. Durango Drive

Paul Meyer Park

Address: 4525 New Forest Drive

Red Ridge Park

Address: 9198 W. Arby Ave.

Ridgebrook Park

Address: 3600 Ridgehollow Drive

Spring Valley Community Park

Address: 7600 W. Flamingo Road

Sunrise Manor/east valley splash pads

Alexander Villas Park

Address: 3620 Lincoln Road

Desert Inn Park

Address: 3606 Vista Del Monte Drive

Joe Shoong Park

Address: 1503 Wesley St.

Maslow Park

Address: 4900 E. Lana Drive

Robert E. “Bob” Price Recreation Center

Address: 2050 Bonnie Lane

Von Tobel Park

Address: 3586 Tokyo Court

Whitney Park

Address: 5712 E. Missouri Ave.

Winchester Park

Address: 3130 McLeod Drive

North Las Vegas splash pads

Craig Ranch Regional Park Splash Pad

Address: 628 W. Craig Road

Flores Park Splash Pad

Address: 4133 Allen Lane

Hartke Park Splash Pad

Address: 1301 E. Tonopah Ave.

Joe Kneip Park Splash Pad

Address: 2800 Judson Ave.

Nature Discovery Park Splash Pad

Address: 2627 Nature Park Drive

Prentiss Walker Park Splash Pad

Address: 1509 June St.

Tropical Breeze Park Splash Pad

Address: 1505 E. Tropical Parkway

Henderson splash pads

Splash pads in Henderson are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from April 1 through Oct. 31.

Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens

Address: 50 Casa Del Fuego St.

Amador Vista Park

Address: 1562 Amador Lane

Aventura Park

Address: 2525 Via Firenze

Capriola Park

Address: 2155 Via Firenze

Dundee Jones Park

Address: 10550 Jeffreys St.

Esselmont Park

Address: 2725 Anthem Highlands Drive

Hayley Hendricks Park

Address: 811 Ithaca Ave.

Heritage Park

Address: 350 S. Racetrack Road

Hidden Falls Park & Amargosa Trailhead

Address: 281 W. Horizon Drive

Madeira Canyon Park

Address: 2390 Democracy Drive

Mission Hills Park

Address: 551 E. Mission Drive

Paseo Vista Park

Address: 2505 Paseo Verde Parkway

Pebble Park

Address: 8975 S. Topaz

Reunion Trails Park & Amargosa Trailhead

Address: 44 Chapata Drive

Saguaro Park

Address: 600 Pounds Way

Water Street Plaza

Address: 240 S. Water St.

Wells Park

Address: 1640 Price St.

Weston Hills Park

Address: 950 Weston Ridge St.