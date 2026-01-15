Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Grab some popcorn, watch a parade, take a hike, dine at a Filipino pop-up and more in this week’s top picks.

Here are Neon’s top picks for things to do in Las Vegas from Jan. 16 through 22.

National Popcorn Day

National Popcorn Day is back, and Cinemark is going all out to celebrate. During the Bring Your Own Bucket event, guests can have any container filled with up to 400 ounces of popcorn for $5. Food-grade bucket liners will be available. The offer is good Sunday and Monday at Cinemark locations at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point, Suncoast and the Cinedome in Henderson. No ticket purchase is required.

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

With a theme of “Living the Dream — Justice in the Journey, Hope in the Hardship,” the 44th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take to the streets of downtown Las Vegas. Belinda T. Harris, chief judge of North Las Vegas, and Athar Haseebullah, ACLU of Nevada executive director, will serve as grand marshals. The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue.

Connect Through the Lens: Guided Photography Hike

On Sunday, join the Bureau of Land Management at Red Rock Canyon for a slow, mindful hike open to photographers of any skill level and with any equipment. Prepare for a 3-mile trail with 210 feet of gain. As you hike, discover the benefits of creativity in nature and its positive impact on mental health. Free with advanced registration: connect-january.timetap.com (join the waitlist if full).

Istorya pop-up

The Filipino pop-up restaurant and cultural storytelling platform Istorya will present its first-ever residency beginning Tuesday at Durango Social Club, 3655 S. Durango Drive, Suite 29. The residency will run from 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays with an à la carte menu of starters and main courses that showcase regional Filipino cuisine. The menu draws on historic foodways and on the contemporary technique of chef Dio Buan, who once cooked at Joël Robuchon in the MGM Grand. Price ranges from $25 to $75; durangosocial.com.

‘Atomic Echoes’

The National Atomic Testing Museum is partnering with the Beverly Theater for a screening of the documentary “Atomic Echoes.” Filmmakers Karin Tanabe and Victoria Kelly, friends whose families were on opposite sides of World War II, sought to uncover their family legacies through firsthand perspectives and interviews. The screening is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Beverly Theater, with opening remarks by Rep. Dina Titus. A panel discussion with Tanabe, Kelly and Scott Wade, vice chair of the Atomic Museum, will follow. Admission is free.

Blake Shelton

Fuel up on a platter of Redneck Nachos at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red honky-tonk on the Strip and then see the man himself as he continues to “Stay Country or Die Tryin’ ” at 8 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $100.50; ticketmaster.com.

Discover Nebbiolo

Eataly in Park MGM is presenting its Uncorked: Discover Nebbiolo class and tasting from 5 t0 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Eataly tasting table. The event features the history of the nebbiolo grape, a tasting of five nebbiolo wines paired with Italian small bites, discussion of wine flavor profiles and take-home tasting notes. Cost: $81.47; eventbrite.com.

Tijuana Panthers

The surf’s always up and so are the spirits when buoyant garage rockers Tijuana Panthers kick out the witty, effervescent jams at 8 p.m. Friday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $29; eventim.us.

Live

“Lighting Crashes” twice when radio-friendly ’90s alt-rockers Live dig into their earnest, melodramatic songbook at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $57; ticketmaster.com.

Pasta-making class

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch will present the third installment in its series of hands-on pasta-making classes. Bottiglia executive chef Michael Gucfa leads the instruction in mixing, kneading and shaping fresh pasta from scratch. Cost of $75 covers the class, a lunch featuring the pasta students make, wine pairings and a gift bag. Must be at least 21. Reservations: OpenTable.