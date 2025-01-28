These 10 Nevada outdoor thrills are one of a kind

From the Ruby Mountains to downtown Las Vegas, this is the Nevada Division of Tourism’s list of Top 10 “Out There” experiences.

Plenty of gems throughout the Silver State await those who are willing to wander outside of the Las Vegas Valley.

In a list released this month, the Nevada Division of Tourism, also known as Travel Nevada, detailed 10 hand-picked experiences that its staff considers off-the-beaten-path outdoor adventures. Titled the “Top 10 ‘Out There’ Experiences,” it is sure to help Las Vegans discover new, outlying places.

For those with desert wanderlust — or who would enjoy a skydiving free fall with views of Hoover Dam at 120 mph — the list is fodder for bucket lists and exploration in the new year.

“Nevada’s public lands are home to some of the nation’s most diverse landscapes and exhilarating outdoor activities, and there’s something extraordinary waiting for everyone,” said Tracie Barnthouse, chief communications officer at Travel Nevada, in a statement. “Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or craving solitude, this list is a call to embrace the spirit of Nevada and ‘Get a Little Out There’.”

Heli-ski in the ‘Swiss Alps of Nevada’

Southern Nevadans may never have heard of the Ruby Mountains, near the city of Elko in northeastern Nevada. The snowy range, which was recently awarded 20-year federal protections against oil and gas exploration, is one of the state’s lesser-known untouched places.

National Geographic considers heli-skiing in the range one of its “Best American Adventures.”

In the rural town of Lamoille at the foothills, the Royer family owns the Ruby 360 Lodge — an idyllic home base for those looking to ride a helicopter up to the top of the mountain for skiing in the winter.

To book the aerial experience, Nevadans can go to helicopterskiing.com.

Skydiving near Hoover Dam

Standing on top of Hoover Dam conjures up a feeling of immensity felt in few other places in the world.

Millions of visitors make the trip each year to the dam located near Boulder City, but only a select handful can say they had the guts to jump out of a plane above it and fall at 120 mph.

Skydive Las Vegas, based out of the Boulder City Municipal Airport, boasts that it is has the only drop zone in the country with views of Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, the Colorado River and the golf courses of Boulder City. It also has views of the Las Vegas Strip, Mount Charleston, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Valley of Fire.

Information about pricing can be found at the company’s website.

Look up at the dark sky at Massacre Rim

To find the most impressive part of the state’s untouched landscapes, look up.

Massacre Rim Dark Sky Sanctuary in northwestern Nevada has been recognized as one of the darkest places on the planet by DarkSky International.

Located hours from hotels, electricity or paved roads, the experience is prime for backcountry exploring — and, of course, stargazing.

Hot springs, spooky town

Among the best-kept secrets of Nevada’s desert are its hot springs and its ghosts towns.

In an ideal one-two punch, the list recommends Gold Point, a ghost town in Esmeralda County where mining slowly died off at the start of World War II.

At its peak, the town had 125 houses, a post office, hotels, a store and saloons. It’s preserved today largely because of a Las Vegas jackpot earned by Herb Robbins, the man who bought most of the buildings alongside his partner Walt Kremin.

The town is a stone’s throw from Fish Lake Valley’s hot springs, a remote soak with views of the White Mountains.

Mine Nevada’s state gemstone

Nevada’s state gemstone, the Virgin Valley black fire opal, can only be found just south of the Oregon border and nowhere else in North America.

Rockhounding, as it’s called, is a popular outdoor activity in the Silver State, with many rare gems to be found across the Great Basin and Mojave Desert.

The Bonanza Opal Mines, Rainbow Ridge Opal Mine and the Royal Peacock Opal Mine all offer such an experience for those who relish in the rarity of gemstones.

World’s tallest outdoor climbing wall

Residents of the world’s biggest little city may be familiar with what claims to be the world’s tallest artificial climbing wall on the side of Reno’s Whitney Peak Hotel.

It reaches 164 feet, where climbers can see above the city’s downtown arch. Those seeking the thrill can find prices and information at basecampreno.com.

Mountain biking in Ely

The city of Ely, about 240 miles north of Las Vegas, features dozens of miles of trails that amount to a mountain biker’s paradise.

That includes Nevada’s only national park, Great Basin, as well as Ward Mountain Recreation Area and Cave Lake State Park. The relatively remote city is naturally stunning, home to 5,000-year-old bristlecone pine trees.

Zip line in Old Vegas

The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas is known for its world-class performances, bars and dining experiences.

It’s also the location of the only travel adventure in the Las Vegas Valley to make the list: a zip line just below the attraction’s ceiling screen that launches riders off a 12-story tower. Riders can choose between a start point of 77 feet or 114 feet high.

Reservations are available at vegasexperience.com/slotzilla-zip-line/.

Be one with marine life at Lake Tahoe

Arguably one of the most well-known spots for recreation in Nevada, deep blue Lake Tahoe has plenty to see.

At South Lake Tahoe, Nevadans may be interested in see-through boats with Clearly Tahoe Kayak Tours. Several tour lengths are available to fit different paddling abilities.

To reserve a tour, go to clearlytahoe.com.

See ancient rock drawings

The final entry on the list is in Austin, about 325 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

So-called “petroglyphs,” or images carved into rocks, can be found throughout the state, including within the Las Vegas Valley. However, the ones in Toquima Cave are unique, largely because they are pictograph drawings rather than carvings.

The bright red, yellow, black and white colors of the pictographs at the Western Shoshone heritage site have allowed the drawings to withstand the test of time.

