The ultimate guide to enjoying the outdoors in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is surrounded by outdoor beauty, from mountains to rivers to wildlife habitat and so much more. And locals know it — these events, often free and limited to a small group, fill up quickly.

So we’re taking a new approach, introducing you to the organizations and locations to explore this fall. Below, find a few events we’ve singled out that are open to the greater public, and check out the listing below to find and follow your favorite activities.

Looking for more individual events? Check out the go guide at neon.lvrj.com.

upcoming events

August Night Hike

Take a self-guided hike along the Las Vegas Wash Trail to get a glimpse of the desert at night 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Ice Age Fossils State Park, 8660 N. Decatur Blvd. Attendees can bring red or UV flashlights. There is a $3 entry fee to the park. Reservations are required. parks.nv.gov/events

Dash &Splash

Featuring at 1.5-mile run and a 300-meter long-course swim, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, $10. lasvegasnevada.gov/discover

Desert Gardening 101

Learn the basics of choosing and caring for drought-tolerant plants, and get gardening tips from experts, 10-11 a.m. Sunday at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., free with reservations. springspreserve.org

Early Bird Morning Stroll

Take a guided 3-mile hike on the Moenkopi Trail with a Bureau of Land Management ranger at 7 a.m. Aug. 24 or Aug. 31 at Red Rock Canyon. Participants will observe the rising sun, talk about the canyon’s desert landscape, and see how the plants and animals adapt to the Mojave Desert ecosystem. Advance registration is required. redrockcanyonlv.org

Red Rock trivia

Match wits with fellow adventurers in a pub-trivia-style setting while learning fun facts about Red Rock Canyon at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Red Spring Pavilion (in the fee-free Calico Basin area). Participants may bring food and drinks to enjoy during the program. Registration is not required to attend this event. redrockcanyonlv.org

organizations to follow

Black People Hike Las Vegas

This club works to end stereotypes and encourage African Americans to enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, yoga and camping. Donovan Childress founded the group while in high school, starting with four members. Now he’s a junior in college, and the group has grown to 960 members. Follow them on Instagram for updates. instagram.com/blackpeoplehikelv

Las Vegas Astronomical Society

Star party, anyone? Throughout the fall, LVAS hosts trips, stargazing parties and more. Expect to see the stars like you haven’t seen before. lvastronomy.org

Nevada Department of Wildlife

NDOW manages nearly 900 species of fish, birds, mammals and other wildlife across the Silver State. Their event lineup encompasses everything from bat walks to education opportunities, fishing and much more. ndow.org

Pride Outside

Once a month, Las Vegas Pride hosts a group hiking event at various locations around the Las Vegas Valley. It’s a casual hike hosted by the LGBTQIA+ community and open to everyone. They hike at Mount Charleston, Lake Mead, Red Rock Canyon and other locales. lasvegaspride.org/las-vegas-pride-outside

Red Rock Audubon

Southern Nevada’s outpost of the National Audubon Society hosts regular bird walks led by passionate volunteers through fall and winter at parks and bird hot spots all around Clark County. The walks are free, but require registration and fill up fast. redrockaudubon.com/events

places to see in town

Clark County Wetlands Park

The wetlands park supports a wide array of events courtesy of Wetlands Park Friends. The park on the east side of Las Vegas spans 2,900 acres with a 210-acre nature preserve home to native and migrating birds, critters and even beavers. wetlandsparkfriends.org

Springs Preserve

The birthplace of Las Vegas, the preserve in central Las Vegas features trails, museums, animal habitats, a botanical garden and interactive exhibits. Events in the fall encompass teaching gardens, demonstrations, plant sales, and many family-friendly, holiday-centric events. Entrance fees vary. springspreserve.org

north of las vegas

Desert National Wildlife Refuge

Just northeast of Las Vegas, this is the largest wildlife refuge outside of Alaska. Stop by their visitor center before birding, hiking, biking, camping or exploring its backcountry roads. fws.gov/refuge/desert

Ice Age Fossils State Park

The newest state park is located at the northern edge of Las Vegas, preserving a significant paleontological area. In the visitor center, learn about the valley’s prehistoric history and enjoy trails including the “Big Dig” trench, as well as many family-friendly events. parks.nv.gov/parks/ice-age-fossils

Lee Canyon

A ski resort in winter and beautiful heat escape in the summer, Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains northwest of Las Vegas offers everything from mountain bike riding to disc golf, yoga, outdoors concerts, skiing, snowboarding, sledding and even a coffee shop and restaurant. leecanyonlv.com

Valley of Fire State Park

Arguably the most Instagram-worthy spot in Nevada, Valley of Fire is 40,000 acres of bright red sandstone, containing petrified trees and petroglyphs that date back 2,000 years. During the cooler months, enjoy trails, including guided hikes, camping, picnicking and horse trails. Enjoy some of that in the summer, if you dare, with a $10 entrance fee. parks.nv.gov/parks/valley-of-fire

south of las vegas

Avi Kwa Ame

Events at Nevada’s newest national monument near Searchlight are run by Friends of Avi Kwa Ame. Events include night walks, educational meetings, guided hikes and stewardship events. friendsofavikwaame.org

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

America’s first national recreation area is just outside Las Vegas, open for boating, kayaking, hiking, fishing, camping, horseback riding, hunting and even scuba diving. As part of the national parks system, a fee is required to enter. nps.gov/lake

west of las vegas

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

West of Las Vegas, find the top-visited natural wonder of Southern Nevada. While a fee is required for the park’s scenic drive and visitors center, many of the trails are freely accessible and well maintained, taking you through lush Mojave Desert landscapes. redrockcanyonlv.org

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

Adjacent to Red Rock, Spring Mountain Ranch was once owned by actress Vera Krupp and Howard Hughes. Today, visitors can explore many of the late-1800s buildings, trails and picnics, as well as Super Summer Theater each summer. A $10 entrance fee is required. parks.nv.gov/parks/spring-mountain-ranch

get involved

Friends of Nevada Wilderness

For the seriously outdoor folks, FoNW is doing their part to keep Nevada beautiful and accessible through volunteer work encompassing trail maintenance, native seed spreading, springs monitoring and more. nevadawilderness.org

Get Outdoors Nevada

This organization works in all facets of the outdoors, including outings, education and stewardship opportunities at local parks and trails. Between 2012 and 2022, they hosted 733 volunteer events. getoutdoorsnevada.org

Southern Nevada Conservancy

This organization is the steward behind Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and other public lands in our area. The 501(3)(c) nonprofit provides interpretive and educational programs, as well as visitor services. southernnevadaconservancy.org