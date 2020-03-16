Red Rock Canyon temporarily closes due to crowding

With health authorities recommending the public practice social distancing to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, many Las Vegans flocked to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

So many, the park had to temporarily close.

“So many people chose Red Rock for social distancing, we are now temporarily closed for capacity! Stay healthy by keeping your distance, use sanitizer, cover your coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face and commonly touched surfaces,” according to a post on the park’s Facebook page at noon Sunday.

