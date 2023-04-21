People visit Zabriskie Point as the sun sets, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Death Valley National ...
People visit Zabriskie Point as the sun sets, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. To mark the beginning of National Park Week, the National Park Service will waive entrance fees on Saturday, April 22. (AP Photo/John Locher)
National Park Service waives entrance fees Saturday to kick off celebration

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 9:59 am
 

To mark the beginning of National Park Week, the National Park Service will waive entrance fees on Saturday to encourage everyone to enjoy their national parks in person.

National Park Week is a nine-day celebration through April 30 celebrating everything “parks,” according to its website. Each park, including Death Valley National Park in Furnace Creek, California, and Zion National Park in Springdale, Utah,will host events and activities all week.

Also this year, the Park Service is asking patrons to share their park story as its staff and partners also share theirs. Follow the conversation on National Park Service social media channels using #YourParkStory and share your own story using #MyParkStory.

