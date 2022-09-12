A bicyclist rides down a path at the downhill mountain bike park at Lee Canyon resort in Las Ve ...
A bicyclist rides down a path at the downhill mountain bike park at Lee Canyon resort in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Outdoors

Mountain bikers hit the trails at Lee Canyon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2022 - 1:13 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2022 - 9:29 am

Here’s proof you don’t need a pair of skis to enjoy the recreation opportunities on Mount Charleston.

Lee Canyon held a soft opening on Monday for its downhill mountain biking park.

Weather permitting, bikers can enjoy the trails daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The trails are part of the canyon’s first outdoor summer sports area, which opened last month following a lengthy legal battle over protecting an endangered butterfly species.

Lee Canyon says trail building will continue throughout the fall and next spring. Trails will be fully open Saturdays and Sundays, but there may be partial closures on weekdays as the canyon builds additional trails.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

