Meadows School to host Summer Camp Expo next month

The Meadows School will host its free 18th annual Summer Camp Expo next month.

The Meadows School Parents Association has announced the Summer Camp & Activities Expo will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 in the school’s gymnasium at 8601 Scholar Lane.

The expo will give families the opportunity to speak with local and national summer camp representatives offering various summer programs and activities for children in Pre-K through 12th grade.

Exhibitors will offer both day and overnight camp options featuring a variety of activities, including performing and fine arts, sports, science and technology, outdoor adventure, academic and cultural enrichment and student travel.

The expo is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit themeadowsschool.org/campus-life/tmspa/camp-expo.