Long-awaited Red Rock Legacy Trail is breaking ground soon

The Red Rock Legacy Trail, which will provide pedestrians and cyclists with a safer path along State Route 159 in Red Rock Canyon Recreation Area, is set to break ground this summer.

This off-road, multi-use path is 20 years in the making. Local advocacy group Save Red Rock proposed the safer trail after Metropolitan Police Department officer Dan Albietz was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike in the recreational area.

Red Rock Legacy Trail will connect 20 miles of trail between Summerlin and the Hualapai Trailhead parking lot off state Route 160, and additional funding will upgrade six trailhead parking lots.

The group has raised $12 million in federal grants to get the project started, it announced via email Friday. It’s part of a multi-agency effort that includes the Bureau of Land Management, the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission.

Phase 1 of the project will start with the private groundbreaking in early July.

The project will be completed after five phases, according to Save Red Rock:

Phase 1 of the Legacy Trail will begin at Sky Vista Drive in Summerlin and will continue along the north side of state Route 159 until the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor sign on Route 159. This portion is about 1.1 miles.

Phase 2 of the Legacy Trail runs from the visitor sign and continues on the south side of Route 159 to the Red Rock Campground. From here, it loops back toward the highway, crosses to the north side and continues to the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop Fee Station. Phase 2 terminates at the end of the Scenic Loop Road. This segment is about 5 miles.

Phase 3 of the Legacy Trail runs from the Scenic Loop Road exit to Bonnie Springs Road along the west side of Route 159, passing by Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. This segment will be about 3.6 miles.

Phase 4 of the Legacy Trail runs from Bonnie Springs Road past the town of Blue Diamond and terminates at the Blue Diamond Wash crossing with Route 159 along the southwest side of the road. This segment will be about 3.5 miles.

Phase 5 of the Legacy Trail runs from the visitor sign on Route 159 to the Blue Diamond Wash crossing, connecting Phases 1 and 4. This portion is currently undergoing route analysis, with the total extent varying between 3.90 and 5.04 miles, dependent on which route is selected.

In 2022, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said the project would be at least $100 million and take three-and-a-half years to complete, the RJ previously reported.

