Lee Canyon to reopen for winter sports season

Big news for skiers and snowboarders: Lee Canyon’s 2022-23 winter season begins Dec. 7.

Lee Canyon received a foot of snow in the past month, but the resort has generated more snow in order to open main trails. Last year, Lee Canyon received 94.4 inches of snow in total, according to National Weather Service data.

Two of the resort’s three lifts will open, with the Sherwood lift expected to open later.

For those who prefer to stay off the slopes, the McWilliams Campground is open. Old Mill and Foxtail snow play areas are expected to open in mid-December if the area receives more snowfall, according to a news release.

Bighorn Grill, Bristlecone Bar and Brewin’ Burro Coffee House are also opening for the season. For restaurant hours, visit leecanyonlv.com.

Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director, said he’s excited to welcome back Las Vegas’ ski and snowboard community who has loved the winter sports area for generations.

“With more snow forecast for this weekend, it should be a great season kickoff,” Seely said in a statement.

The area will be open for snow lovers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The resort recommends guests check road conditions at nvroads.com before visiting.