Lee Canyon to kick off 2025 winter season with $1M in upgrades

Dust off the skis and get ready to hit the pow. Lee Canyon is opening for its 2025-26 season Friday.

After receiving a foot of snow this past weekend (and more through this week), the ski and recreation area in the Spring Mountains is more than ready to go, with $1 million in upgrades.

Since 2019, Lee Canyon has spent about $18 million in investments, additions and upgrades. This time around, skiers and snowboarders can enjoy two new surface lifts (seven in total now), expanded terrain in the West Bowl and upgraded snowmaking.

The two new lifts (Rapid Fire and Magic Carpet) are expected to ease congestion on the Bluebird and Rabbit Peak lifts. The new trails in West Bowl will also help satiate the growing demand for more varied terrain.

“Over the last 10 years, our winter visitation has increased by 60%, we’ve seen tremendous growth in season pass sales and youth program participation,” said Josh Bean, general manager. “This latest investment reflects our mission to give people the freedom to ski, with more terrain and access.”

A limited release of daily lift tickets are priced at $14, with holiday weekend tickets starting at $35. Rentals start at $19 for adults and $9 for kids when purchased online in advance.