Kellogg-Zaher runs can start, end your racing calendar

Start 2019 on the right foot with a pair of races from Triple Dare Running’s Resolution/Revolution races.

Beginning on New Year’s Eve, runners in the first race have the opportunity to leave anything negative from 2018 behind, by writing it on a slip of paper and leaving it to burn before departing for a 10K, 5K or 1-mile run at Kellogg-Zaher Park.

Then, at noon the next day — plenty of time to sleep in after celebrating the New Year — get 2019 started fresh, with another 10K, 5K or 1-mile race, again from Kellogg-Zaher Park.

Runners can opt to do either one of the races, if you do both, you get double the medals. A sneak peak of the medals are posted on Triple Dare Running’s Facebook page. If you’re going to just pick one race, do New Year’s Day. It’s a shiny, metal medal.

The course is the same both days and is fairly flat, strollers are welcome on the course. But, worthy of noting: the 10K is a double out and back, which can be a bit of a bore in terms of scenery.

This year’s races have all-you-can-drink beer from Lovelady Brewing Company for after the race. Strollers are not welcome in the beer tent, 21 and older only. Organizers ask that you plan ahead and drink responsibly.

Lovelady also is the race sponsor and the location of the packet pick-up on Dec. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. Right now, the 10K is $55, the 5K is $45 and the 1-mile is $30. Discounts are available for active military and veterans. Email either heidi@tripledareruns.com or aubrey@tripedareruns.com for more.

Post holiday run

Knock two items off the post-holiday list with the White Elephant 5K on Jan. 12 on the 215 Beltway Trail in Summerlin. Keep your New Year’s resolution going and get rid of a gift you didn’t want or need.

Runners are encouraged to leave an unwanted gift at the start line and then grab a new treat for themselves after finishing the out-and-back race.

Run by the Community Running Series, the race cost $15 in advance and $20 day of. That’ll get you in, get your White Elephant gift but don’t expect t-shirts, medals or chip timing with that low cost.

Upcoming events

Dec. 31: Resolution Run, 10K/5K/fun run, Kellogg-Zaher Park, the Bonanza Trail, and Bill Briare Park, register at www.tripledareruns.com/events/resolution-run.

Jan. 1: Revolution Run, 10K/5K/fun run, Kellogg-Zaher Park, the Bonanza Trail, and Bill Briare Park, register at www.tripledareruns.com/events/resolution-run.

Jan. 12: White Elephant 5K, 215 Beltway Trail in Summerlin, register at www.bristlecone-events.com/white-elephant.

Feb 9: Single Track Mind, Lake Las Vegas sports club, register at tripledarerunning.com

March 9: Trail Trashed Ultra, 100K, 50-miler, marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K, 1-mile, register at tripledarerunning.com

April 27: The Super Run, Sunset Park, register at thesuperrun.com