‘Hottest’ hiking trails around Las Vegas reopen for fall-winter season

October has arrived, which means some of the hottest hikes around Las Vegas are back open for the season.

At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, four popular Colorado River hikes reopened: Goldstrike Canyon, Arizona Hot Spring, White Rock Canyon and Liberty Bell.

Officials at Lake Mead posted Tuesday the hikes still depend on the weather. If the bottom of Black Canyon reaches 94 degrees Fahrenheit or above, the routes will close for the day.

According to the National Weather Service, the highs recorded at nearby Hoover Dam will remain in the mid-80s through the week.

Lake Mead posted the alert along with tips to carry plenty of water and the right gear, hike during cooler parts of the day and respect closures.

Be aware: Local areas run by the National Park Service may be affected by the government shutdown, which began at midnight Wednesday.

Northeast of Las Vegas, seasonal closures at picturesque Valley of Fire State Park have come to an end. Fire Wave, Seven Wonders Loop, Pastel Canyon Prospect, Arrowhead, Pinnacles, White Domes, Charlie Springs and Natural Arches are all open for the fall and winter season.

