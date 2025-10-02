Have you hiked these 5 essential Mount Charleston trails?

Sure, photos of Vermont go viral in the fall for stunning displays of fall foliage, but did you know we have that right here in our backyard? Look no further than Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains, where aspens especially are — right now — turning from bright green to golden yellow and deep reds.

These hikes are open year-round, but especially shine in fall when leaves turn, birds migrate and the weather is just perfect. In spring, expect to see blooming native flowers; in summer, prepare for the heat (though it averages 20 degrees cooler than the valley); and in winter, prepare for deep snow.

Remember: Leave no trace, leash your pups, come prepared and leave wild spaces better than you found them.

1. Cathedral Rock

Length: 2.8 miles (out-and-back, moderate)

Elevation gain: 948 feet

For anyone loving the “forest bathing” trend right now, this is the spot to visit in fall. This wildly popular hike reopened recently after being closed because of flood damage years prior. Pass through an endless sea of aspens (now changing colors for fall, putting on an incredible show) and evergreens with views all the way to the top. At the top, rest and enjoy the sight of Kyle Canyon below, and perhaps break for lunch. You’ll be greeted by (but don’t feed) the endemic Palmer’s chipmunk at the top.

2. Fletcher Canyon

Length: 3.8 miles (out-and-back, moderate)

Elevation gain: 954 feet

Arrive early for this trail, popular with families and dog walkers. The path is well-maintained, with pockets along the way to rest and take in the scenery. Most of the trail is shaded, along a mostly dormant stream with incredible, narrow canyon views. After a rain, expect the last part of the hike to get your shoes a bit wet, and enjoy the waterfall at the top.

3. Wild Horse Canyon and Ridge Loop

Length: 2 miles (loop, moderate)

Elevation gain: 639 feet

One of the lesser-known hikes on the mountain, this trail begins near the Mahogany Grove campsite through narrow, rocky paths. In spring and fall, expect to find moss, native plants, mushrooms and a bunch of birds along this trail. The second part of Wild Horse is the ridge, providing panoramic views of the canyon and adjacent mountain ranges.

4. Raintree

Length: 5 miles (out-and-back, hard)

Elevation gain: 1,712 feet

If steep switchbacks are your thing, don’t skip this trail, which ends at what is believed to be one of the oldest Bristlecone pines in Nevada at 3,000 to 4,000 years old. When you catch your breath, take a moment to appreciate the time we get to spend in the wilderness compared to this species’ long and storied life. Be aware: This trail starts at high elevation, peaking around 10,000 feet. Pack plenty of electrolytes and take your time — it’s well worth the trip.

5. Deer Creek Picnic Area

Length: Technically 0.7 miles, if staying in the picnic area

A gem of a mountain spot for birders, this easy, short path off Deer Creek Road follows along several picnic sites (some unusable because of flooding in years past) before connecting with Cougar Ridge Trail, which can be followed farther up toward a private neighborhood (stop there) or back to the road a little ways from the parking area. Along the way, look for running water and a diverse group of bird species.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.