Get flexy: Free yoga classes return to Lee Canyon this week

Lee Canyon, a ski resort northwest of Las Vegas, is offering free mountainside yoga classes through the end of September.

Get ready to stretch: Mountainside Yoga returns to Lee Canyon this Sunday.

The program offers free weekly one-hour vinyasa flow and power yoga classes, led by certified instructors such as Ashely-Marie Olgado.

The classes are held in the aspen grove near the Hillside Lodge for 2025.

“It’s not about perfect postures. It’s about breathing fresh mountain air, moving your body, and sharing space with other people who want to be outdoors,” said Johnny DeGeorge, the resort’s marketing coordinator, in a press release.

No advance registration is required; simply show up with a yoga mat, sunscreen, water, and comfortable clothing.

Classes will be held Sundays at 10 a.m. through June, Fridays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. through July and August, and Sundays at 10 a.m. through September.

During the summer, Lee Canyon also offers axe throwing, live music, disc golf, mountain biking and scenic chairlift rides starting at $14.

For a complete list of Lee Canyon’s events, visit leecanyonlv.com.

