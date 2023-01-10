Free passes to Nevada state parks available at public libraries

The new Library Park Pass program allows Nevadans with public library cards to gain free entry to all 27 state parks.

The program, which started on the first of the year, allows Nevadans with public library cards to gain free entry to all 27 state parks.

Wanna explore the outdoors this year? 🏜⛰🌲 We've partnered w/ @NVStateParks to offer Library Park Passes, giving you FREE entry into all of NV's 27 state parks! Info at https://t.co/rCxPwe7tdq. Reserve one at your fave library at https://t.co/xjHxRLuGxW.#CheckOutNVStateParks pic.twitter.com/NQTnC8e8bU — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) January 9, 2023

The pass allows visitors a free day-use permit that grants one vehicle with fewer than eight people entry to a park. The pass also covers museum fees at the parks, but it does not cover boating or camping fees.

Library card holders can check out the pass for a one-week period at their local library. Federal, regional or other public lands, like Lake Mead National Recreation Area, are not covered by the pass program.

For more information on the program and Nevada’s state parks, visit parks.nv.gov/about/library-pass.