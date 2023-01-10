Free passes to Nevada state parks available at public libraries
Visiting Northern Nevadans roam through the colorful rockscape at Valley of Fire State Park’s Fire Wave in late October 2022. (Natalie Burt/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort is shown on Friday, Feb. 13, 2009, in Las Vegas. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fossil on display at an event unveiling the new Ice Age Fossils State Park visitor center plans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 1:06 pm
 

Nevada State Parks is offering a way for Nevadans to visit parks for free with the launch of the Library Park Pass program.

The program, which started on the first of the year, allows Nevadans with public library cards to gain free entry to all 27 state parks.

The pass allows visitors a free day-use permit that grants one vehicle with fewer than eight people entry to a park. The pass also covers museum fees at the parks, but it does not cover boating or camping fees.

Library card holders can check out the pass for a one-week period at their local library. Federal, regional or other public lands, like Lake Mead National Recreation Area, are not covered by the pass program.

For more information on the program and Nevada’s state parks, visit parks.nv.gov/about/library-pass.

