After 2 years, a popular bridge in Zion National Park reopens

Water once carved the Zion National Park landscape many of us know and love, but it’s not unusual for that same water to cause damage to man-made structures over time. One of those damaged elements just reopened.

The heavily foot-trafficked Emerald Pools bridge connects Zion Lodge (shuttle stop #5) to the Emerald Pools trailhead. In May 2023, a nearby landslide destabilized its connection to the ground beneath its concrete abutments.

Park officials stated that, although the bridge was safe, engineers decided to relocate it away from areas of geological activity.

The bridge was lifted off its original location and was relocated 100 feet upstream, with new abutments capable of withstanding the part’s “dynamic environmental conditions.”

“Reopening this bridge restores a critical connection to one of Zion’s most iconic trail systems,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, superintendent of the park, in a statement to the media. “We appreciate our visitors’ patience and support as we worked to ensure this structure can safely serve future generations.”

While the bridge was closed, visitors unable to cross the river had to exit at the designated stops before or after and then hike from there, adding miles to the trek.

The project was funded by entrance and recreational fees.

Zion National Park is in southwestern Utah, two hours northeast of Las Vegas.

