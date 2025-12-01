A guide to Nevada’s little-known natural marvel: hot springs

The driest state in the nation is also the one with the most naturally occurring hot springs. Here are a few that may appeal to Las Vegas residents.

Many hot springs dot the Silver State and its surrounding desert, offering a window into the water below that helps fuel humans and wildlife. Some are popular tourist destinations, while others are off the beaten path and only enjoyed in secret by locals.

According to the Nevada Division of Tourism, the nation’s driest state is also home to the most natural hot springs, with more than 300. Some are situated as natural pools, fed into an old bathtub, or drawn into a “cowboy tub” — an upcycled cattle trough in which water is pumped from a nearby source.

Heading to the hot springs can be a reprieve from the chilly winters in Southern Nevada.

Here are a handful of suggestions to get Las Vegans started. For a more complete list of hot springs within Nevada’s borders, including those closer to Reno or Carson City, visit travelnevada.com/hot-springs.

Ringbolt Hot Springs

Just a stone’s throw from Las Vegas, across the Arizona border, is Ringbolt Hot Springs — sometimes known as Arizona Hot Springs — within Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

It’s a somewhat strenuous hike of about 6 miles to the water, but well worth it. Faults and fractures in the earth discharge groundwater to the surface at 30 to 50 gallons per minute, according to the National Park Service. The water can range from 111 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Parking to begin the trail is off U.S. Highway 93 before milepost 4, south of Hoover Dam.

Gold Strike Hot Springs

Also within Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on the Nevada side, is Gold Strike Hot Springs.

The 600-foot descent into the canyon is not simple, either. You’ll have to navigate big boulders and a fixed-rope system to finish off your 2½-mile journey to the water. The trail leads you to the Colorado River with grottos, hot spring pools and small waterfalls along the way.

Just before the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge on U.S. 93 is a free parking lot at the beginning of the trail.

Tecopa Hot Springs

On the edge of Death Valley National Park, about a two-hour drive from Las Vegas, are hot springs around Tecopa, California. There are several ways to experience the magic of desert hot springs, primarily at resorts or a campground.

Delight’s Hot Springs Resort offers two pools fed by the springs and private indoor tubs with temperatures ranging from 98 to 104 degrees. Those not looking to stay overnight can purchase a day pass.

Down the road and a short hike later (don’t look for signs, but rather parked cars on the side of the road) is the natural spring, open to all, on public land.

Spencer Hot Springs

You may not have heard of Austin or Big Smoky Valley. About 4½ hours from Las Vegas, the Spencer Hot Springs are a lesser-known option with views of the Great Basin that make the ride more than worth it.

Here’s where you’ll get to soak in a cowboy tub, with two cattle troughs full of spring water and another soaking spot. The springs are on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, meaning it’s a first-come, first-served camping spot — that is, if you’re at least 100 feet from the water. These, like many public springs, are clothing-optional.

Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs

It’s a bit of a ride to Fish Lake Valley in Esmeralda County, too.

Near the California state line, along a dirt road near the towns of Dyer and Tonopah, is a great spot to soak. The site features a long, concrete tub, perfect for soaking in water at about 105 degrees.

Stargazing is a plus, with little in the immediate surroundings except natural ponds full of large schools of goldfish and other wildlife.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.