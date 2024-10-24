A guide to Nevada’s little-known natural marvel: hot springs

The driest state in the nation is also the one with the most naturally occurring hot springs. Here are a few that may appeal to Las Vegas residents.

Nevada may not have a lot of water, but the importance of its elusive groundwater aquifers is best understood at the surface.

Many hot springs dot the Silver State and its surrounding desert, offering a window into the water below that helps fuel humans and wildlife. Some are popular tourist destinations, while others are farther off the beaten path and only enjoyed in secret by locals.

According to the Nevada Division of Tourism, the nation’s driest state is also the one with the most natural hot springs, with more than 300. Some are situated as a natural pool, fed into an old bathtub or drawn into a “cowboy tub” — an upcycled cattle trough where water is pumped from a nearby source.

Heading to the hot springs can be a reprieve from the chilly winters in Southern Nevada. Beware, though, as some can be closed in the summer because of bacterial concerns or seasonal closures.

In what is by no means a comprehensive list, here are a handful of suggestions to get Las Vegans started:

Ringbolt (or Arizona) Hot Springs

Just a stone’s throw from Las Vegas, across the Arizona border, is Ringbolt Hot Springs — sometimes known as Arizona Hot Springs — within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

It’s a somewhat strenuous, about 5-mile hike to the water, but well worth it. Faults and fractures in the earth discharge groundwater to the surface at 30 to 50 gallons per minute, according to the National Park Service. The water can range from 111 to 120 degrees.

Parking to begin the trail is off U.S. Highway 93 before mile post 4, south of Hoover Dam.

Gold Strike Hot Springs

Also within Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on the Nevada side, is Gold Strike Hot Springs.

The 600-foot descent into the canyon is not simple, either. You’ll have to navigate big boulders and a fixed-rope system to finish off your 2.5-mile journey to the water.

The trail leads you to the Colorado River with grottos, hot spring pools and small waterfalls along the way. It can be a great spot for cliff-jumping for the more adventurous.

Just before the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge on U.S. Highway 93 is a free parking lot at the beginning of the trail.

Tecopa Hot Springs

On the edge of Death Valley National Park, about a two-hour drive from Las Vegas, are hot springs around Tecopa, California.

There are several ways to experience the magic of desert hot springs, primarily at resorts or a campground.

Delight’s Hot Springs Resort offers two pools fed by the springs and private indoor tubs with temperatures ranging from 98 degrees to 104 degrees. Those not looking to stay overnight can purchase a day pass for $35 a person.

The Tecopa Hot Springs Campground is another option, with spring-fed pools, as well, and the option to book a private soaking tub.

Spencer Hot Springs

You probably haven’t heard of Austin, Nevada, or Big Smoky Valley.

But about 4.5 hours from Las Vegas, the Spencer Hot Springs are a lesser known option with views of the Great Basin that make the ride more than worth it.

Here’s where you’ll get to soak in a cowboy tub, with two cattle troughs full of spring water and another soaking spot. The springs are on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, meaning it’s a first-come, first-served camping spot — that is, if you’re at least 100 feet from the water.

Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs

It’s a bit of a ride to Fish Lake Valley in Esmeralda County, too.

Near the California state line, along a dirt road near the town of Dyer and the city of Tonopah, is a great spot to soak. The site features a long, concrete tub perfect for soaking with water that is about 105 degrees.

The stargazing is a plus, with not much in the immediate surroundings except natural ponds that are full of large schools of goldfish and other wildlife.

For a more complete list of hot springs found within Nevada’s state borders, including those closer to Reno or Carson City, visit https://travelnevada.com/hot-springs/.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.