5 new places to play Las Vegas’ fastest-growing sport (and 2 famous investors)

Pickleball courts are in high demand in Las Vegas. Here’s an update on several being planned for around the valley, including one with NFL connections.

— The Electric Pickle

This pickleball concept is set to anchor the 10-acre mixed-use project called The Bend in southwest Las Vegas. This venue will have nine pickleball courts, a two-story restaurant, a patio and three bars and a lawn for live music and other events.

A spokesperson for The Bend said the Electric Pickle is most likely opening in the fall of 2025.

— The Picklr

This indoor pickleball concept is set to add five locations in Southern Nevada.

The first location at 1450 Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson is scheduled to hold a grand opening in October. The other Picklr locations are still being determined, but the company has said it wants to place them near the 215 Beltway.

— Chicken N Pickle

This will be a pickleball complex with air conditioned courts, a restaurant and sports bar in Henderson. The company said it is looking to open this location in “late 2024.”

Chicken N Pickle’s backers include Kansas City Chiefs stars and Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce (yes, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend).

— West Henderson sports complex

The city of Henderson recently announced plans to open a 180,000-square-foot indoor sports and family entertainment complex that will have basketball courts that can convert to pickleball uses.

The complex will also have space for hybrid turf fields, space for birthday parties and community rooms and possible family entertainment options like bowling, laser tag, mini-golf as well as a restaurant and bar. The Henderson City Council is set to vote on this complex at its July 2 meeting.

— Wayne Bunker Park in Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas has announced plans to add a regional pickleball complex to the Wayne Bunker Park in Northwest Las Vegas.

The city’s website indicates this pickleball complex will add 25 new courts, and construction on the facility is scheduled to begin in 2025.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X. Paul Pearson contributed to this story.