5 must-hike trails in Red Rock Canyon

These five trails will take you through everything Red Rock Canyon has to offer.

Beautiful weather has once again returned to Southern Nevada, which means many locals and tourists alike are looking to get outdoors.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is one of the most popular hiking destinations in the West, featuring dozens of trails. We’ve selected five must-hike routes for both newbies and more experienced hikers.

Timed reservations are required for the park between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Oct. 1 through May 31. Entry is $20 per vehicle (or $8 per cyclist and $5 per pedestrian) per day without a National Parks pass.

1. Pine Creek Canyon

Length: 2.8 miles (out-and-back, easy)

Elevation gain: 265 feet

Toward the end of the Scenic Loop, look out for this trail on your right. Starting at the Pine Creek trailhead, follow the mostly flat trail through the desert past the Wilson Homestead. Take a left at the split and connect with the Knoll Trail, which loops around and reconnects with Pine Creek. On the way back, take the short detour along the Fire Ecology route, which comes to life with desert blooms in spring.

2. Calico Tanks

Length: 2.4 miles (out-and-back, moderate)

Elevation gain: 439 feet

Not to be confused with Calico Basin, a fee-free area located before the Scenic Loop, this trail follows brilliant red sandstone formations, culminating in stunning views of the valley below. When you get to the namesake “tank” (dry in summer, full after a nice rain, and icy in winter), take a break for a quick bite. This trail is rather exposed, so make sure to pack extra water and sun protection.

3. Ice Box Canyon

Length: 2.1 miles (out-and-back, moderate)

Elevation gain: 439 feet

A classic, well-traveled route, but ironically not well-marked. Enjoy light scrambling through this vegetation-dense trail, which ends with a streambed. Don’t be surprised to see fellow hikers taking a dip.

4. White Rock Mountain Loop

Length: 6.2 miles (loop, moderate)

Elevation gain: 1,151 feet

Take your time on this stunning hike that starts at Willow Spring Picnic Area or White Rock Spring trailhead and takes you through the backside of the Spring Mountains into a hidden juniper and pinyon pine forest. In winter, enjoy the remaining snow in the higher elevation areas and the mountain peaks that appear endless. The final 2 miles take hikers back through the desert’s cholla and yucca fields.

5. Turtlehead Peak

Length: 4.4 miles (out-and-back, hard)

Elevation gain: 1,975 feet

One of the many peaks in Red Rock Canyon, this hike features petroglyphs, ridge-line views and, at times, challenging terrain. From the top, enjoy unmatched views of the western Las Vegas Valley.

