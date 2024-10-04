5 Las Vegas area trails where your pup can come along

Dogs aren’t allowed on many trails in the Las Vegas area. Here are five where you can bring your dog for a scenic hike through the desert, or on a mountain.

Las Vegas is a prime outdoor destination in many ways, but recreational opportunities for your furry friends can be harder to find.

Hiking with man’s best friend can make the desert feel that much less lonely. Most trails require your dog to be on a leash.

Here are a few recommendations to escape the noise of the city and let your dog gaze out at it from a higher vantage point:

Lone Mountain

Located on the northwest tip of Las Vegas, Lone Mountain is a good option for moderate hikers who are interested in seeing panoramic views of the city, the Strip included.

It’s a decently steep incline with a maximum elevation of about 3,300 feet and a total trail length of a little over 1 mile.

Exploration Peak

Another popular hike with a nice vantage point of the city is at Exploration Peak, more apt for a beginner who isn’t sure how their dog is going to do climbing up. It’s a less intense hike at about a mile and a half.

The tip of the mountain will serve up knockout views of Las Vegas that you and your pup won’t want to miss.

Whitney Mesa Nature Preserve

For a sure bet in the Henderson area, Whitney Mesa Nature Preserve offers a 3-mile trail that’s an undisturbed jewel in the middle of suburbia.

It’s a well-loved spot in the community for birding and horseback-riding. There are several paths you can follow as you explore across the preserve’s 6 acres.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area trails

A Las Vegas classic is, of course, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Pets are allowed on all of the area’s trails, which are numerous and of varying intensities. The trails are a great option for people — and dogs — of any skill level. The area’s Scenic Loop is always a good place to start and do a series of smaller hikes.

Mount Charleston trails

A much-needed respite from the Las Vegas heat can come in the form of a trip to Mount Charleston, a higher spot with cooler temps. Your dog can come, too.

Though many popular trails such as Mary Jane Falls remain closed because of flood damage related to Tropical Storm Hilary, there are plenty of options for long and short hikes.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.